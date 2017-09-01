Christian fiction based on real experience

Earles attributes her abilities as a good storyteller to her upbringing on a Glendive, Montana, ranch.

She said her passion for her hard work, can-do ethic and faith is what helped her find a calling as a Christian fiction author. This faith also lives in her fictional characters through the choices they make, she said.

“We are what we think,” Earles said. “I got to a point in life where I knew I wanted to share Christ with others through my writing in a way that would resonate with people.”

Earles first book, “To Know Her Calling,” was self-published through Westbow Press in August 2016. The story follows Louise, a Christian girl who finds her faith is tested after bonding with a stranger from another land who becomes equally challenged.

“I’m a true believer,” Earles said. “I represent Christ in daily lives and how he lives in our decisions. I don’t have to shout it from the rooftop.”

Feedback from public readings and emails from people who purchased the books online at barnes&noble.com, christianbook.com, Westbow Press and Amazon, has been good from both Christian and secular readers who tell her the book is unique among Christian books, she said. This was not by design but rather just from a need to pursue her own style of writing, she said.

“It’s not just that sweet little read,” Earles said of her books that are written for readers ages 13 and up, mainly for action and romance.

Earles is seeking a literary agent to represent her to publishing companies for her next project, “The Patriots.” The three-book series involves fictional characters who are based in part on real life people who overcome tragedy and loss in the most devastating of circumstances, she said.

“There is hope because we have hope in Christ,” Earles said.

The first book in the series, “Ordinary Heroes,” is based on a real-life friend who was a soldier who died in war, she said. A medic who appears in the first book will be the central character in the second book, she said.

Earles’ husband is a retired major in the U.S. Army Special Forces. The two ran a lodge together in Wyoming but moved to Valley City to care for his ill father, where they now raise two girls, ages 12 and 6, and a son, 10, on their hobby farm.

Earles homeschools her children and finds time to write late at night and early morning, she said.

“Writing for me is not a burden, but a joy, and I feel the goal in the end is ultimately to help and inspire people and no matter where it comes from Christ is there,” she said.

Earles’ other passion is dance. She teaches classical ballet including pointe and tap dancing out of her home.

She is also a model who has appeared in print and television commercials. She continues to organize bridal and runway shows.

tlaventure@jamestownsun.com

(701) 952-8455