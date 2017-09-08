Eckstein to begin Reformation series
On Sunday, Sept. 10, the Rev. Tom Eckstein will begin a special sermon series in recognition of 2017 being the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation. The sermon topics and dates will be as follows:
Sunday, Sept. 10: “The Triune God”
Sunday, Sept. 17: “Original Sin”
Sunday, Sept. 24: “The Person and Work of Christ”
Sunday, Oct. 1: “Justification by Faith Alone and Sanctification”
Sunday, Oct. 8: “Baptism; Confession and Absolution; The Lord’s Supper”
Sunday, Oct. 15: “Mary/ The Saints and Purgatory/ Indulgences”
Sunday, Oct. 22: “Scripture Alone versus Tradition and the Papacy”
Sunday, Oct. 29: “The Reformation: Past, Present and Personal!”
All are welcome to attend.