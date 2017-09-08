45 donate at Trinity blood drive
A total of 59 people volunteered to donate blood, and 45 were able to give during a blood drive Aug. 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Nine people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 54 total products. Two people volunteered for their first time.
Donna Gullickson coordinated the drive, and Trinity Lutheran Church sponsored and assisted with recruiting donors, publicity, providing refreshments and registering donors. Others who assisted the day of the drive were: Ruth Urdahl, Laurel Haroldson, Grace Vannett, Shirley Dreissen, Ardell Quigley, Delia Guthmiller and Haroldson. Space to hold the drive was provided at Trinity Lutheran.