Immanuel Lutheran hosting skit
Immanuel Lutheran Invites the community to the Katy Luther Skit at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Marlene Zenker, a North Dakota native, portrays Katherine Von Bora in this historical dramatization. Katherine, a spunky young lady born of German nobility, was educated in a convent and became a nun. Feeling unworthy, she fled the religious life. She grew into a remarkable, loving, and industrious woman and was a supporting partner to Dr. Martin Luther. Katherine is portrayed as strong woman in character and faith. This monologue invites people into Katherine’s life as the wife of the unwitting founder of the Lutheran Church, Martin Luther.
Although Zenker uses no props other than her vintage clothing, the family Bible and a rocking chair, she brings laughter, tears, wisdom and wonderment into this presentation.
After the monologue, join attendees for German goodies and coffee in the fellowship hall.
A freewill offering will be received benefitting the South Central Homeless Coalition.
Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 1403 9th Ave. SE, Jamestown.
For questions, contact the church at 252-1211.