Victory Lutheran begins fall schedule

10. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. for all ages followed by its worship service at 10:45 am. First- and second-year confirmation will be meeting with the Rev. Shawn Bowman at 9:30 a.m. Third-year confirmation begins meeting Wednesdays at Victory Lutheran from 5 to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Adults will find three opportunities available to them during the Sunday school hour: “A Man Called Luther, The Truth Project,” and Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. More about each one may be found at the LifeGroup link provided on the church website at www.findvictory.org.

LifeGroups begin meeting again throughout the week with a full listing posted on the church website. Everyone is welcome.11th year of AWANA for ages 3 through the 6th grade from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Victory Lutheran Youth Group will continue to gather at Teen City every Wednesday. Middle schoolers will meet from 3:10 to 5 p.m. weekly. There will be snacks, games and time in God’s word. High schoolers are being encouraged to serve within the AWANA program every Wednesday at Victory from 6:15 to 7:20 p.m. Immediately after AWANA, high school students will gather at Teen City from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. for food, energy expenditure and discussion around living truths. All are welcome to come.

For more information on all activities at Victory Lutheran, check the website, call 251-1570 or email the office at info@findvictory.org. Victory Lutheran is located at 510 9th Ave. SW.