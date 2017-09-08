First Assembly begins regular schedule
Jamestown First Assembly returns to its regular time schedule for Christian education hour starting at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. There are classes available for all ages.
First Assembly invites everyone to the fellowship time from 9 to 9:30 a.m. (free coffee and donuts), Christian education hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and to the Sunday morning celebration service beginning at 10:30.
First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW. For more information, visit www.ourheartispeople.com or call the church at 252-4092.
Hope Dinner scheduled Oct. 7