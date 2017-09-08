Hope Dinner scheduled Oct. 7

The event will begin with a social at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner of brandy dijon chicken at 6:30 p.m. Attire is semi-formal.

There are different ways to participate in the event. Individual tickets are $75 each. Sponsorships are being accepted at the following levels:

► Saint: $1,250 (eight tickets)

► Angel: $1,000 (six tickets)

► Patron: $750 (four tickets)

► Friend $200 (two tickets)

Seating is available in tables of eight. Every effort will be made to honor seating requests. Requests are filled on a first come basis, and seating is limited. Tickets can be reserved by purchasing at St. John’s Academy or calling 252-3397.