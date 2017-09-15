First Assembly starts new service time
First Assembly in Jamestown will begin a new service time called “the gathering” beginning Sunday, Sept. 24. This one-hour, upbeat Sunday 6 p.m. gathering will encourage people in their faith, meet new friends in the community and experience God’s love through worship.
Jamestown First Assembly loves God and its heart is people. The church’s desire is to be a warm and inviting place for people to discover and deepen their faith. No matter where people are in their journey, they’ll find friendly people who are excited to get to know them. Visit www.ourheartispeople.com.