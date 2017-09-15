Cornell to speak on CAR at Trinity

Cornell is associate to the bishop of the Eastern North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and visited its sister synod, the Central African Republic, because of the partnership.

Tickets to the dinner may be purchased at the Trinity office until Sept. 21 at a cost of $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and younger, free for preschoolers or $35 for a family. Thrivent is providing seed money for the dinner with profits to be split between the Lutheran Church in the Central African Republic and supplies for Trinity’s quilters who make quilts to be distributed through Lutheran World Relief to refugees of natural or political disasters or otherwise impoverished people.

The menu is barbecued pork, baked chicken with Swiss cheese, scored potatoes, sunshine carrots, salad and “made from scratch” rolls and pie.