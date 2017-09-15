Swanepoel to speak at First Assembly

Swanepoel is a noted author and inspirational/ motivational speaker. He is also an international lecturer, teaching in seminaries and colleges around the world as well as a sought-after speaker at leadership development and training meetings. Swanepoel has inspired and motivated church leaders, pastors, professionals and ministry leaders.

The public is invited to attend. Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, Jamestown, across from Conlin’s Furniture. For information, visit www.ourheartis people.com or call the church at 252-4092.