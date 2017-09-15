Harvest of Thanks Celebration set

Tim and Debbie Steinhauser have served as bivocational pastors of the Stanberry Church of God for eight years and are the owners of Steinhauser Woodworks Co., a furniture and cabinetry business. The Steinhausers are passionate about adoption and will welcome a son from China this year. They have a son, Donny.

During the Harvest of Thanks weekend, Tim Steinhauser will speak on the theme of “First Fruits to the Lord.” Services are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All services include special music, gospel preaching and prayer. Saturday noon will feature a prepared lunch, followed by a SingSpiration at 2:30 p.m. and a light supper Saturday evening. The weekend will conclude with a Saturday Fun Night at Alfred church Fellowship hall starting at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Alfred is located 2 miles south of N.D. Highway 46, 6 miles east of Gackle and 18 miles west of U.S. Highway 281. For more information, visit www.churchofgodalfred.com or contact the Rev. Stephen J. Kyner (701) 252-1677, email tohiswork1@msn.com.