First Assembly assisting relief efforts

There are many organizations that are collecting money for hurricane relief in Texas and Florida, and people are concerned about helping legitimate relief efforts, he said. First Assembly has worked with Convoy of Hope for years and is confident that the money goes directly to providing needed supplies for victims, he said.

“People can give through the church in the regular offering or go online through our webpage and send it directly to Convoy of Hope,” Wiedenmeyer said. “We are just leaving it open for the next few weeks or for however long it takes to help people in crisis.”

Find out more online at www.ourheartispeople.com or https://www.convoyofhope.org.