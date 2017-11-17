Kidz Konnect hosting Game Night
Jamestown First Assembly’s Kidz Konnect Ministry is hosting an event called “BGMC Friday Night Thing.” This event is designed for children ages kindergarten through fifth grade and is held once a month. This month’s event is Game Night! It will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the church. The cost is $5. Drop off and pick up will be at the church which is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, across from Conlin’s furniture. For more information or to sign a child up, call the church at 252-4092.