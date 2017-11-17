Victory Christian students to present program
The public is invited to join Victory Christian School as the students present their Harvest Celebration Program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Victory Lutheran Church. Following the service, everyone is invited to join the VCS children and their families for a fundraising luncheon with pulled pork sandwiches provided by Dennis Kastet. Original artwork, created by the students of VCS, will be available for purchase.
Midway through the program the Jamestown Choralaires will arrive at Victory Lutheran to present four songs as part of their annual Church Sing. The Choralaires have been singing since 1955 and are directed by Pam Burkhardt and accompanied by Richard Walentine.
Victory Lutheran Church is located at 510 9th Ave. SW. The church office may be reached at 251-1570.