Healing Rooms open Monday
The Healing Rooms of Jamestown, a nonprofit Christ-centered ministry, is focused on prayer for healing of physical, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as illnesses. Healing Rooms are open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday each month at 429 2nd St. SW No. 209 in Jamestown. Prayer is offered with no charge, and freewill donations are accepted.
Healing Rooms of Jamestown is a member of International Association of Healing Rooms, Cal Pierce, international director. For more information, visit healingroomsjamestown@outlook.com or call 251-8217.