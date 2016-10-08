FCCU in Jamestown hires four people

First Community Credit Union recently hired Ben Sorenson, Julie Smith and Sam Della Monica as member service representatives, as well as Jessica Manson as a member relations specialist.

As a member service representative, Sorenson, Smith and Monica will be responsible for assisting members with FCCU products and services. Sorenson and Monica will be located at FCCU's Jamestown main branch at 111 9th St. SW in Jamestown. Smith will be located at the Buffalo Mall branch office at 606 25th St. SW in Jamestown.

Sorenson is a Valley City native. He received a Bachelor's of Science in business administration with a concentration in finance from Valley City State University. Prior to his role at FCCU, he coached hockey for Valley City and Jamestown youth programs.

"I'm looking forward to my new position with FCCU because as an MSR (member service representative), I get to interact with the members on a daily basis," Sorenson said. "I look forward to getting to know and serve the members of First Community Credit Union."

Monica is from Doncaster, England. He attended the University of Jamestown and earned a Bachelor's of Science in financial planning and wealth management, as well as business administration. Monica interned at FCCU in 2014.

"I am thankful that First Community has provided me the opportunity to continue growing my knowledge in the financial industry," Monica said. "It is also exciting to see all of the familiar and new faces amongst our members."

Smith is originally from Verona. She received an associate's degree in accounting from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D. Smith has spent nearly 16 years earning customer service experience while working for Noridian Administrative Services, now known as Noridian Healthcare Solutions, and the Montpelier Public School District.

"I think it will be great to see the customer service that FCCU offers first hand, but to also be a part of the camaraderie that takes place at the First Community and having the opportunity to serve our members," Smith said

As a member relations specialist, Manson will be responsible for providing quality service to members by answering telephones and questions from members. The member relations department was established to help reduce call volume in larger branches and ultimately help provide better service to FCCU members.

Manson is originally from Bisbee, N.D. She is attending Southern New Hampshire University for a Bachelor of Science in business finance and marketing. Manson has spent several years providing service within the customer service industry. Manson will be located at FCCU's administrative building at 310 10th St. SE in Jamestown

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of First Community Credit Union's family," Manson said. "I look forward to working with the members and fellow employees."

