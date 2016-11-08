Two-thirds of U.S. voters say they back some gun control

WASHINGTON -- Two-thirds of Americans voting in Tuesday's presidential election favor moderate or strong gun control measures, according to an early reading from the Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll, up from 59 percent who said so in 2012.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been a vocal opponent of increased limits on American gun ownership, while Democrat Hillary Clinton has advocated for an assault weapons ban and comprehensive background checks on would-be gun owners, following a slew of deadly mass shootings in the United States.

The Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states and included about 38,000 people who had already voted in the presidential election. The poll reading will be updated as more poll responses are tallied and more votes counted across the country.

The survey found that Americans' views on abortion - another divisive issue in American politics - has not changed significantly since 2012, with 39 percent of voters saying it should be illegal. Trump opposes abortion and has said it should be punished while Clinton believes it should remain legal.