ND voters overwhelmingly favor Measure 1 in early returns

With 251 of 432 precincts reporting, Measure 1 was winning with 86 percent in favor compared to 14 percent opposed.

Measure 1 would prohibit them from being seated if they do not live in the district.

If passed, the measure would amend Section 5 of Article IV of the state constitution to read “An individual may not serve in the legislative assembly unless the individual lives in the district from which selected.”

Under current law, a state legislator is required to be a qualified elector in the district on Election Day and a resident of the state for one year immediately before the election.

A vote opposing the measure would allow legislators to potentially move out of the district they represent while they are in office.

The measure made it onto the ballot after both the North Dakota Senate and House overwhelmingly supported the change, with the Senate passing it 44-3 and the House supporting it 75-17.

Measure 1 is one of five measures that were put to a statewide vote Tuesday.