Marsy’s Law gathers 62 percent of ND voters’ support

In complete but unofficial results, with all 432 precincts reporting, voters supported Measure 3 with 62 percent voting yes and 38 percent voting no in the election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Marsy’s Law, spearheaded by a wealthy California businessman, grants victims the right to be treated with respect, to be free from harassment and to be protected from the accused. The measure also provides victims the right to be protected from the accused and to prevent disclosure of confidential information about the victim.

“It’s a very, very big deal for this to have passed,” said Kathleen Wrigley of Bismarck, who led the campaign in support of Marsy’s Law. “I’m overwhelmed.”

Wrigley noted that North Dakota voters are conservative when it comes to changing the state constitution, but believes a coalition of support helped persuade voters to pass the amendment.

“I think it was just a coalition of volunteers and professionals across the state who have come together,” she said.

Wrigley said she would do what she could to help implement Marsy’s Law in North Dakota.

“I’m not walking away from this issue,” she said.

The campaign for Marsy’s Law was backed by almost $2.5 million and advertised heavily on television, where family members of crime victims complained their rights were neglected by the criminal justice system.

Many influential groups came out against Marsy’s Law, but the massive television advertising campaign overcame the opposition, said Bob Wefald of Bismarck, a retired judge and former attorney general and leading Marsy’s Law critic.

“It just goes to show what money can do,” Wefald said. “But the people have spoken.”

Wefald and other opponents said Measure 3 was poorly drafted, therefore likely to provoke expensive legal challenges. Also, they said, North Dakota statutes already afford victims and witnesses 18 rights.

But Marsy’s Law advocates argued victims would be better served if their protections were placed in the constitution.

“No system is perfect,” Wrigley said during the campaign. “There are people falling through the cracks.”