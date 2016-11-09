North Dakotans support medical pot measure

At 11:10 p.m., 64 percent of voters were for Measure 5, with 373 of 432 precincts reporting results, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Ray Morgan, chairman of the measure’s sponsoring committee, was ecstatic with the apparent outcome. “It just shows the compassion and the care North Dakotans have for their fellow citizens," he said.

If approved, Measure 5 would let qualifying patients possess up to 3 ounces of medical marijuana for treatment of about a dozen conditions, including multiple sclerosis, cancer, epilepsy and intractable pain.

“I just know it's going to be life-changing for me and my family,” said Sheri Paulson of Galesburg, who has MS and hopes medical marijuana can relieve her pain.

Medical marijuana would be permitted in a smokable form, an aspect of the measure that concerns opponents like West Fargo Police Chief Mike Reitan, who’s said he fears medical pot could end up in the hands of recreational users. Morgan has said this shouldn’t be an issue given the proposed regulations.

Under the law, the Health Department would issue ID cards for patients and regulate state-licensed dispensaries. People living more than 40 miles from the nearest dispensary could grow up to eight marijuana plants in an enclosed, locked facility after notifying law enforcement.

The Health Department has estimated the measure would require adding 32 full-time employees and cost $8.7 million to administer in the first biennium, including $1.4 million in one-time costs. Morgan has dismissed the memo as fearmongering, adding that other states have enacted similar laws for less money.

Twenty-five states, including Minnesota and Montana, already allow medical marijuana, though it remains illegal under federal law.