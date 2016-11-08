Measure 4 would raise taxes from 44 cents to $2.20 per pack of cigarettes and boost the wholesale price tax on cigars and tobacco products from 28 to 56 percent. It would take effect Dec. 8.

As of press time at 9:40 p.m., with 261 of 432 precincts reporting, 63 percent voted against the measure, while 37 percent voted in favor.

The proposal was initially offered to legislators in 2015. After lawmakers didn’t pass it, proponents united with leaders of veterans groups to put it on the ballot for a tax increase that would fund veterans programs.

Eric Johnson, a family practice physician and spokesperson for Raise It for Health ND, said the measure was the final major policy piece needed to reduce the smoking rate.

North Dakota voters enacted a strong smoke-free law in 2012 and a well-funded tobacco prevention and control program in 2008, meaning additional revenue isn’t needed for tobacco control.

Instead, Johnson pointed to findings in other states that increased taxes led to a significant drop in the smoking rate.

But opposition to the plan was strong from North Dakotans Against the 400% Tax Increase, a group that included tobacco companies Altria Group and R.J. Reynolds and the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association and the North Dakota Retail Association.

Chairman Mike Rud said the measure, projected by the Legislative Council to raise an additional $141.7 million in the 2017-2019 biennium, represented a “$70 million blank check” with few spending details.

The coalition also criticized proponents for not using the revenue for tobacco control efforts and called it a regressive tax that would most affect lower-income residents.