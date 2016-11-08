Early results point to John Hoeven's return to U.S. Senate

And according to the Associated Press, he succeeded.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., with 251 of 432 precincts were reporting, Hoeven led the race with 81 percent of the vote. Glassheim trailed with about 15 percent, and Marquette followed with about 3 percent.

James Germalic, and independent candidate, had 1 percent.

According to the Associated Press, which called the race at 8:01 Central Time, Hoeven was reelected to the U.S. Senate.

Hoeven, who was elected North Dakota’s governor in 2000 before winning his current senate seat in 2010, touted a familiar string of core beliefs through the past several months, including support for reforming taxes, rolling back regulations, balancing the budget and supporting law enforcement and military members.

Glassheim, a former state legislator from Grand Forks, had offered concerns on funding social security and support for raising the minimum wage and strove to link Hoeven to GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump on issues like immigration and wages. Marquette, of Fargo, criticized Hoeven as an “establishment” politician who he said bears a share of responsibility for a faltering U.S. economy and lengthy wars abroad.

Hoeven’s campaign stressed that building a stronger economy would boost wages and help fund social security revenues. Hoeven himself suggested that Marquette was out of step with everyday North Dakotans.