Will all 432 precincts reporting, Hoeven collected 78 percent of the vote. Glassheim garnered just 17 percent, while Marquette picked up 3 percent.

James Germalic, an independent candidate, had 1 percent.

The race was called in Hoeven’s favor by news networks when the polls closed at 8 p.m.

“Both Mikey and I are very appreciative of the vote. We want to thank the people of North Dakota,” Hoeven said in a phone interview on Tuesday evening, noting that Glassheim had called to concede him earlier that evening. “We’re very committed to work on behalf of our great state.”

Hoeven, who was elected North Dakota’s governor in 2000 before winning his current Senate seat in 2010, touted a familiar string of core beliefs through the past several months, including support for reforming taxes, rolling back regulations, balancing the budget and supporting law enforcement and military members.

Glassheim, an outgoing state legislator from Grand Forks, had offered a range of campaign concerns, including funding social security, support for raising the minimum wage and affordable college -- and he had signaled an openness to oil fracking in some cases. Marquette, of Fargo, sought less spending and reduced federal regulation, from proposing the abolition of the IRS to stronger Second Amendment rights.