CHICAGO - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST on Thursday.

WHEAT - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel

Wheat futures try to rebound after a five-session slide, with fresh contract lows set in most months in early trade. Market anchored by technical selling at the start of the month and plentiful U.S. and global wheat supplies.

* The CBOT reported 901 deliveries of CBOT December wheat, with the Term house account stopping 203 lots. The exchange also reported 810 deliveries of K.C. December hard red winter wheat. The MGEX reported 77 December spring wheat deliveries.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 483,500 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes.

* Indian importers purchased about 500,000 tonnes of wheat, largely from Australia, in the past month as India continues its large import program, European traders said.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat last up 1/4 cent at $4.03 per bushel; K.C. March hard red winter wheat up 1/2 cent at $4.10-3/4; MGEX March spring wheat last up 4-1/2 cents at $5.39.

CORN - Mixed, up 1 cent per bushel to down 1 cent

Market erased early gains and turned mixed ahead of the break in trade after the USDA reported lower-than-expected weekly corn export sales. Strength in crude oil may underpin corn due to its use as a feedstock for ethanol fuel.

* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at 761,600 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations for 900,000 to 1,200,000 tonnes.

* The CBOT reported no deliveries against December corn futures.

* Saudi Arabia said it was seeking to buy 960,000 tonnes of barley in an international purchase tender.

* CBOT March corn last down 1/4 cent at $3.48-1/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Turned lower ahead of the break in trade, retreating from early advances despite strong weekly soybean export sales.

* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1,399,000 tonnes, at the high end of a range of trade expectations for 1.0 million to 1.4 million tonnes.

* The USDA reported weekly export sales of U.S. soymeal at 150,400 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 120,000 to 300,000 tonnes.

* The USDA reported weekly export sales of U.S. soyoil at 54,500 tonnes, near the high end of trade expectations for 5,000 to 60,000 tonnes.

* The CBOT reported three deliveries against December soymeal futures and 395 soyoil deliveries.

* Malaysian palm futures climbed to their highest in a week, supported by strength in crude oil.

* CBOT January soybeans last down 2-1/2 cents at $10.29-3/4 per bushel.