Blizzard warning reissued for portions of North Dakota through Wednesday evening
North Dakota (WDAY-TV) -- A Blizzard Warning has been reissued by the National Weather Service in Grand Forks and Bismarck for portions of central and eastern North Dakota through Wednesday evening.
Areas of light snow and strong winds continue, causing widespread blowing and drifting snow. Enough snow has drifted onto roads in central North Dakota that some highways had to be closed.
Visibility in these areas remain very low, under a quarter mile at times, making for dangerous driving conditions.
Further east, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect, including the cities of Fargo, Grand Forks, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Crookston, and Bemidji. Light snow and blowing snow will continue to be an issue through Wednesday night.
Additional snow fall accumulations will be light with an inch or two possible.
Your WDAY and WDAZ StormTRACKER Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest winter weather information.
Stay updated by downloading the StormTRACKER Weather App! -> http://www.wday.com/news/4161170-download-stormtracker-weather-app