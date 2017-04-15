Promposals for the win: Students get creative for prom

In 2017, bigger is better.

From elaborate, life-sized signs to celebrity-endorsed asks and proposals by puns, high school prom-goers have gotten creative with their "promposals."

'Goating' to prom

Seventeen-year-old Alyssa Etzler of Breckenridge, Minn., had just gotten home from school when it happened. Neighbor and friend Jaylen Lemna, 18, was finally able to bring his master promposal plan to fruition.

In honor of National Ag Week, Jaylen — who acts as the president of his FFA chapter — decided to hold a "kiss the goat" contest in order to raise money for charity. Conveniently, his brother had won a goat at a church auction a year earlier; setting eyes on the goat inspired him.

"(The goat) was sitting in my garage at the time," Jaylen says. "Me and my friend just grabbed it and carried it over to Alyssa's house."

Jaylen lugged the miniature, 30-pound dwarf goat down the stairs and into Alyssa's room without her knowing.

He smiled as he held the sign, reading "Will you goat to prom with me?"

"I've been friends with (Alyssa) for the longest time so I figured I should do something special," Jaylen says. "I didn't just want to just straight up ask her; I wanted to do something picture-worthy. I think she just giggled for 3 to 4 minutes straight then nodded 'yes.'"

Unfortunately, Alyssa's parents weren't home to see the entertainment. But Jaylen had planned it that way. "I figured I'd get the goat out of their house before they came home and saw it."

"They didn't stay for long with the goat because they were afraid it was going to poop on the floor," Alyssa says.

On May 6, Alyssa and Jaylen will strut down the runway at Breckenridge High School's grand march to make one last memory as friends before graduating in June.

Requesting doc's permission

West Fargo senior LeAnne Brydl, 18, has had an unexpected year. What started in January as flu-like sickness turned into weeks of hospitalization. An avid hockey player, LeAnne hoped she would overcome the illness and be back in the game by state playoffs, but that wasn't the case.

"As time went on, I got weaker and weaker and I slowly wasn't able to walk by myself," LeAnne recalls.

With terrible pain and worsening conditions, doctors feared she had kidney disease, stomach ulcers or — worse yet — cancer. After running extensive tests and consulting neurologists, LeAnne's doctor called her mother with a warning: "How fast can you get to the ER?"

Eventually, doctors diagnosed her with a rare disease called Guillain-Barre which caused her body to attack itself. LeAnne was admitted into the hospital March 2-17. During that time her boyfriend of a year, Easton McLean, paid her several visits; LeAnne yearned for company.

"I remember she kept asking and really wanted to see me but I was busy with school and work," Easton says. "But that (particular) time I knew I was going to see her so I gave her some really bad excuses so I could really surprise her."

Dressed up in a tie, lab coat and stethoscope, he popped his head in the hospital room door.

"I didn't realize it was him because I saw the white lab coat and was like, 'Which doctor are you?'" she recalls, confused having worked with three internal medicine doctors, three neurologists and several residency students.

"Without saying anything, he walked over and handed me a clipboard," LeAnne says. It was a fake medical consent form, asking for permission to take her to prom; family members whipped out their phones to capture the creative moment.

"She was pretty speechless. The first time she opened her mouth, she didn't know what to say. It was kind of cute," Easton says. "She makes me feel special as a person, so I felt like I should do something to make her feel happy and surprised."

LeAnne continues to grow stronger in therapy each day. Despite her senior year setbacks, she is determined to beat her disease and walk on. "My main goals are prom (May 6) and to be able to walk on that stage to get my diploma."