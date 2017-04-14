Some of Chief Keith Schroeder's evaluations are either incomplete or missing, however, and Capt. Jon Barnett's files note him falling asleep and a call for an improvement in his productivity.

Annual evaluations for Schroeder and Barnett obtained by the Herald mostly showed positive remarks and satisfactory ratings for the two suspended officers. The latest Schroeder evaluation, from July 2016, said he had "satisfactory performance," displayed organization skills and had no weaknesses.

But those were the only comments left on his evaluation, which was signed by City Commissioner Craig Stromme. The commissioner holds the police portfolio and has conducted evaluations with Barnett since 2011. The back of the 2016 evaluation, which gives officers ratings in several categories, was left blank.

Schroeder's 2014 and 2015 evaluations were missing from his file, and it's unclear if they were misplaced or not filled out and handed in.

Stromme declined to comment during a special meeting Monday that was meant to allow Schroeder and Barnett to comment on a critical assessment report that called the Devils Lake Police Department the "laughingstock" of law enforcement in North Dakota. The report, which was based on interviews with officers and police staff, said Barnett and Schroeder had no respect in the department, with complaints emphasizing low morale and lack of communication.

The two were put on paid administrative leave April 3.

Barnett didn't speak at the meeting, but Schroeder told the City Commission he was working on strategies to fix problems at the department. That was before commissioners voted to prepare a severance package for Schroeder.

He told the Herald he was disappointed in the outcome, pointing to his positive evaluations, but respected the commission. He declined to say whether he would accept the severance package.

Stromme did not respond to an email asking for comment on the evaluations. The Police Department declined to comment, deferring questions to City Hall.

The commission will hold an executive session Monday to discuss separation agreements for Schroeder and Barnett.

Grand Forks record

Before taking over as the Devils Lake chief in 2009, Schroeder worked for the Grand Forks Police Department since 1986.

Annual evaluations dating back to 1990 are mostly positive. A 2007 evaluation said Schroeder was commendable in working with others, adding he was quick to find solutions.

A 2013 evaluation in Devils Lake said Schroeder should work on "enhancing overall morale" and promotion of the department to the community.

One of the few controversies Schroeder faced was when former Grand Forks Police Chief Chet Paschke tried to fire him and another officer after allegations arose the two officers used "unnecessary physical force" while a suspected drunk driver, former Grand Forks resident Jeffrey Shoults, was in handcuffs in 1989. Shoults refused to take a breath test and was uncooperative, according to Herald archives. Witnesses claimed one or both of the officers pulled Shoults' hair, placed him in a chokehold and punched him. Schroeder also stepped on Shoults' leg and put his full weight on the leg, according to accusations.

Former Grand Forks Mayor Mike Polovitz denied Paschke's request to fire Schroeder and the other officer, saying he felt firing them was "too severe." The two were suspended without pay for a month each.

A lawsuit resulted in the incident but was eventually settled with Shoults being paid $130,000.

But overall, Schroeder appeared to "exceed expectations" in Grand Forks, according to his supervisors.

Barnett files

Barnett has been employed as a Devils Lake officer since 1983, with police chiefs, including Schroeder, conducting his annual evaluations. Most of them have been positive, but his career hasn't been without incident.

The latest evaluation, from June, said Barnett came in early to meet with sergeants on a regular basis. Schroeder called him a dedicated member of the force.

Former Chief Bruce Kemmet, who resigned in 2009, gave Barnett satisfactory marks on his evaluations, but the chief noted several times that Barnett needed to work on productivity.

"At times when working nights, Sgt. Barnett will read and it appears that he is sleeping," a 2008 evaluation read.

A 2004 evaluation said he confronted an administrator in a "disrespectful and argumentative" manner. He also was suspended for a day for falling asleep in his patrol car while on duty.

Some evaluations said he wanted to make friends with his officers, was protective of new staff and was willing to listen to and address issues.

In December 1999, Barnett submitted a letter of resignation but withdrew it days later.