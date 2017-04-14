Lawmakers move away from penalties for addicted moms

It's unknown exactly how many babies are born each year with neonatal abstinence syndrome in North Dakota. A task force devoted to the issue of substance-exposed newborns found that 120 babies were diagnosed with NAS and claimed on Medicaid in 2013. Representatives from the Three Affiliated Tribes, Spirit Lake Tribe and Turtle Mountain Tribe approximated that 183 babies were born there with NAS in 2015.

But debate continues over how to stop the problem.

While some people believe criminal penalties are necessary to steer women away from drugs and into treatment, others contend prosecution makes things worse. It's hard to prosecute these cases consistently and the threat of jail time scares women away from valuable medical care.

This controversy has emerged in debate over two bills — one that offers help and monitoring to addicted moms and another that would reduce penalties for using drugs — in the state Legislature this session. The bills are aimed at keeping drug users out of jail and into treatment, in light of the increasingly visible addiction problem in the state.

During the previous legislative interim, a task force composed of legislators, state agency representatives and medical providers, concluded criminal penalties are not the way to stop pregnant women and young moms from abusing drugs.

"Early identification and intervention are critical elements in the prevention of NAS, and criminalization of drug abuse during pregnancy strongly discourages pregnant women from seeking addiction treatment and prenatal care," the report stated. "Criminalization appears to adversely affect babies born to addicted mothers without reducing the incidence of NAS."

The task force further recommended home visiting programs to ensure trained workers can help prevent abuse and neglect by addicted mothers.

A bill sponsored by a legislator who took part in the task force is trying to address the issue along those lines.

Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, said that SB2251 gives child protective services the ability to intervene with the services and treatment for moms with substance exposed newborns, helping get them to treatment and create safe care plans for the baby and other kids at home.

This procedure could be be triggered by a simple phone call report from a doctor or family member, according to Poolman. It would not require the rigorous assessment usually needed to bring in child protective services or prove criminal charges in court.

"It gave CPS the ability to go in just based on the phone call and provide those services without punishing Mom," said Poolman, adding that authorities can still pursue charges if the women do not comply.

Poolman said she believes the bill should apply to pregnant women. But as written it appears to only apply to newborns, defined as "an infant younger than 28 days of age."

There will need to be some good statewide education on the program for doctors and others who interact with these moms, Poolman said. A May 5 meeting hosted by Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota is intended to help spread the message about best practices for working with these cases.

"You need to send a strong message to women across the state that we're not going to punish you. You don't need to hide in the shadows," Poolman said.

The bill was signed by Gov. Doug Burgum last month.

A next step for the state would be screening all pregnant women and newborns for NAS, Poolman said. That way, the state could have an accurate count and a better method to allocate resources.

But some people still believe there is a role for criminal charges in fighting this problem. That came out in prosecutors' opposition to a provision in a criminal justice reform bill that would reduce penalties for using drugs. The far-reaching criminal justice reform bill, HB1041, once included a provision to reduce the penalty for ingestion of a controlled substance from a Class A to a Class B misdemeanor. A conference committee has decided to leave the penalty at a A misdemeanor except for marijuana, according to Sen. Kelly Armstrong, R-Dickinson, a member of the committee.

Ingestion is a charge some prosecutors use against pregnant women and new moms who use drugs, because child-endangerment charges can't apply to fetuses.

Wells County State's Attorney Kathleen Murray is one of those prosecutors. Three to five times yearly, she will charge pregnant women with ingestion as a way to get them into treatment or scare them away from drugs. Sometimes, she'll ask a judge to sentence the mom to drug treatment or seek a suspended sentence to pressure her into staying clean.

"It allows that time period we can hold over their heads to say, if you don't go to treatment, quit using, there are statutes we can criminally charge you with," she said.

Murray argued that a reduction to the 30 days maximum would hamper her abilities, pointing to cases where women continued using even after an ingestion charge.

"If they completely refuse all our help ... do we not now have a higher obligation to that child?" Murray asked. "If you're going to intentionally refuse all these services we have, shouldn't there be some kind of a sanction?"

Armstrong, who worked on both pieces of legislation, said the ingestion statute and the alternative assessments may at times work together.

"I think (SB)2251 is the carrot. Ingestion and A misdemeanor probation is the stick," he said.

But ultimately, the problem has not yet been solved, Armstrong contended.

"These are imperfect solutions to a really complicated problem," he said. "But the conversation is being had, and it's moving forward."