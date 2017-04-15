Minot AFB ICBMs, bombers impacted by New START

"Minot will have approximately 133 silos with missiles installed at any given time once the final boosters are pulled to meet New START requirements," said Capt. Christopher Mesnard, chief of Public Affairs Operations at headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.

The 91st Missile Wing at Minot AFB, a unit of Global Strike Command, oversees the Minot missile field.

"We'll still maintain 150 Minuteman III silos at Minot with about 17 of those in a non-deployed status, meaning there won't be a missile in it, allowing us to rotate the silos we use and further enable our ability to conduct maintenance and upgrades to the silos without impacting our operational capabilities," Mesnard said.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is the nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russian Federation. Then-President Barack Obama and then-Russian President and now Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the treaty April 8, 2010, in Prague. The treaty went into effect Feb. 5, 2011, and is expected to last until 2021. Both nations are to comply with the reduction in nuclear arms by February 2018.

"For the bombers, there were 41 B-52H bombers converted to conventional-only — 29 jets in active service and 12 boneyard jets at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group in Tucson, Ariz.," Mesnard said. He said there are a total of 75 B-52Hs in active service with 46 nuclear capable.

"A majority of the active service jets were converted at Barksdale Air Force Base at the 307th Bomb Wing. The remaining conversions were split between Barksdale AFB's 2nd Bomb Wing and Minot AFB's 5th Bomb Wing," Mesnard said.

Currently, 26 B-52s are assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, according to Global Strike Command information. At Barksdale AFB, the 2nd Bomb Wing has 29 B-52s and the 307th Bomb Wing has 18 B-52s. Edwards AFB, Calif., a test facility, also has two B-52s.

Minot AFB has had B-52H bombers since 1961 when the first B-52 arrived. The plane was christened "Peace Persuader."

Construction began in January 1962 on the Minuteman I ICBM missile complex and all 150 missiles were in place and ready to go, if needed, by April 1964. A few years later the 91st Missile Wing's Minuteman I ICBMs were replaced in the Minot missile field by Minuteman III ICBMs, the current missiles in underground facilities located in several counties.

Minot AFB has the notoriety of being the only base with dual nuclear-capable wings — the 5th Bomb Wing and the 91st Missile Wing.