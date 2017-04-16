On a fairly quiet afternoon at Wildwoods last week, there were three baby squirrels that needed feeding; a chipmunk that had recovered enough to chew its way out of its cage and was roaming free in its room; a Bohemian waxwing that was feeling better and wanted to fly north; a big brown bat recovering from dehydration; and a flying squirrel waiting for a new home.

Just another day at the office for Tara Smith, wildlife and events coordinator for Wildwoods.

"And we're just about to get to the busy season," Smith said, noting migrating birds and dozens of species of baby animals orphaned or injured will start pouring in as spring advances.

Wildwoods again last year shattered its previous record for animals admitted due to injuries, abandonment, disease or other problems — reaching 1,252 animals in 2016. That's up nearly 20 percent from 2015 and more than six times the 200 animals treated in 2011 when they started keeping accurate records.

"Since we moved out here, more people know where we are, so that's adding to the increase in animals we're getting," Smith said of the new Arrowhead Road location the center moved to last year after a decade operating out of the Kenwood home of its founders, Farzad and Peggy Farr.

Most of the critters on hand on this day were doing well. The Bohemian waxwing was recovered from its injuries and waiting to be driven north to catch up with its migrating flock.

"They are flock migrators and we don't want to release it on its own. We need to get it up north fast with his buddies," Smith said.

A pileated woodpecker that came in from Cloquet wasn't so lucky. It had a wing broken in multiple locations and extensive soft-tissue damage. Fazad Farr took photos of the damage and sent them to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in the Twin Cities for a veterinarian to decide. While he's become a full-time, defacto animal-injury expert under fire, he's a professional engineer, not a veterinarian.

"There's just too much damage,'' Farzad said, noting the woodpecker would likely have to be euthanized. "But that's not my call to make. We'll see what they say."

As the only authorized wildlife rehabilitation center north of the Twin Cities, Wildwoods continues to draw from a huge geographic area, some 22 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Most animals, 70 percent, come from within 10 miles, but some come from as far as 200 miles away.

"We just keep growing, maybe too fast, but we're keeping up,'' Farzad said. "We project that we'll be admitting 2,000 animals per year by 2020."

Amid the rapid growth there are some constants: Young squirrels, rabbits and birds make up the majority of admissions. But other animals arrive in spurts.

Last summer it was an outbreak of mange among Duluth fox. An outbreak of distemper saw an influx of sickly raccoons in 2015. One recent spring brought a rush of waterfowl, especially grebes, which were grounded by bad weather and couldn't take off from land.

Wildwoods began in 2006 when the Farrs found a small, injured bird. They soon discovered that there was no one in the Northland who had the skill, inclination or permits needed to rehabilitate wild animals. So they got into the "business" on their own. They have been mentored by wildlife experts and veterinarians and are permitted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to handle wild animals. Even agents of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service use their services for federally protected animals.

The new facility at 4009 W. Arrowhead Road in Duluth has the right zoning, permits and space needed to rehabilitate injured and orphaned wild animals. The upstairs of a converted house serves as an office and intake area, with the kitchen area used to prepare animal meals. The basement is being remodeled into a surgical area.

Outside, a new 24-by-60-foot rehab building was finished last year to house recovering animals, segregated by species. More than $120,000 was raised in a capital campaign last year to pay for the house and build the new rehabilitation building. A second matching rehabilitation building and additional improvements to the site are planned in coming years with another $300,000 needed by 2021 above the normal operating budget.

In 2011, the Farrs spent $4,800, mostly small donations, to rehabilitate animals. Last year the operating budget hit $104,000, of which the Farrs get nothing — Farzad volunteers all his time. The entire budget comes from private donations; Wildwoods gets no government support. The budget is expected to hit $130,000 this year, if donations pick up as expected.

By 2020, Farzad expects the Wildwoods operating budget to hit $200,000 annually as more people bring in more wild animals for help.

Farzad hopes that Wildwoods' supporters will become sustaining, dues-paying members, contributing every year to the rehabilitation effort as they would to public radio or a conservation group.

Wildwoods is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit company, now with about 50 volunteers and four paid staff.

"We still have some bills to pay off'' from last year's construction, Farzad said. "Then we will move forward."

If you go

What: Wildwoods silent auction and fundraiser

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday

Where: Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St.

Cost: Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 per person at the door. Live music by Black River Revue. Live artwork raffle by Adam Swanson. Silent auction, food, beverages, desserts and more. For more information, go to wildwoodsrehab.org or call (218) 491-3604.