Average ND gas prices hit 17-month high

Minnesota’s average gas price was $2.32. Gail Weinholzer, a AAA spokeswoman in Minnesota, said the trend there follows North Dakota, adding the last time Minnesota averages were as high as Monday’s likely was 17 months ago.

Minnesota’s all-time average high was $4.28 on May 20, 2013.

The upward trend in gas prices follows the climb of oil prices in recent weeks, North Dakota AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer wrote in an email. Oil dipped below $48 per barrel in mid-March, but has risen to $52.83 as of noon Monday.

Oil prices crashed in mid-2015, but have been on the rebound in recent months.

LaDoucer also cited continued refinery maintenance, the “introduction of higher-priced summer blends” and an increase in demand that comes with spring and summer travel. He added the increase is late for this time of year.

“Gas prices will likely continue to rise with the approach of Memorial Day and the busy summer driving season,” LaDoucer wrote.

North Dakota’s average gas price was slightly below the national average of $2.41 per gallon as of Monday. The nation hit a 19-month high last week. The all-time national high was $4.11 on July 17, 2008.

Regional prices

Most gas stations in the Grand Forks metro area were selling gas for $2.29 per gallon, on track with most of the state, according to GasBuddy.com, a website that analyzes fuel prices across the country.

AAA reported that Fargo’s average was $2.19 per gallon as of Monday, though one station was selling for as low as $2.11, according to GasBuddy. Moorhead followed similar trends.

Travelers in the Devils Lake, N.D., area would have found prices ranging from $2.19 to $2.39 per gallon on Monday, with an average of $2.25.

Crookston, Minn., had prices of $2.39 and Thief River Falls, Minn., prices hung around $2.29, according to GasBuddy.

The highest prices in North Dakota were reported in the Williston area, with some gas stations in the northwest corner charging upward of $2.44 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Gas stations in the Dickinson, Bismarck and Minot metro areas hovered around $2.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

AAA said Dickinson had the highest average in North Dakota with $2.46 per gallon.