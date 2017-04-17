"The goal is to be done by the end of the week," House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo, said. "The time for chitter-chatter is over."

Prior to beginning Day 69 of the session on Monday, there were 84 bills waiting for action. Of these, 56 were still in conference committee.

The budget gap stood at about $595 million as of Friday.

Carlson said there will be a lot of heavy lifting needed on budgets before the end of the legislative session, which could be late Friday or on Saturday.

"Still a moving target," admitted Carlson, saying the budgets for higher education, human services and the Public Employees Retirement System are the biggest to reconcile.

Carlson said there will be longer hours worked this week on conference committees — from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. In addition, 5 p.m. floor sessions will be held through Thursday to clear more bills from the floor calendars.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, called getting the Legislature's work done this week difficult, but doable.

"We're down and dirty in these budget bills," said Wardner, adding the two chambers aren't far apart on many budgets.

To reach the end of session, lawmakers in conference committees need to avoid getting bogged down on smaller items in individual budgets, according to Wardner.

"Every budget, every conferee has some pet project in there," Wardner said.

Both leaders agreed the best they can probably do for an ending general fund surplus is from $40 million to $50 million. At that point, a key factor will be accurate revenue projections for the 2017-19 biennium so further cuts aren't necessary.

"Believe it or not, we have two or three options," Wardner said of balancing the books, though he didn't disclose specifics.

The two leaders agreed there won't be tax increases to make the budget numbers work nor will they use Legacy Fund principal dollars.

If the Legislature adjourned sine die this week, convening on Saturday would be Day 74. Leadership has wanted to bank legislative days in case they need to return to respond to changes on the federal level to the health care law or other areas.