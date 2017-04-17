Kurt Borg remembers Flood of 1997

"This is not good," Borg recalled.

When they finally arrived in Grand Forks, the National Guard sent them to Grand Forks Air Force Base. There, they put their name on a list to have their dog rescued.

While at the base, Borg happened to be watching "Good Morning America," when he saw the show doing a story on rescuing pets as part of its flood coverage.

"All of a sudden, they showed our front door, and this guy is walking into our house," Borg said. "He had unlocked our front door and walked into our house, and we saw that on 'Good Morning America,' and saw that our cats were still doing OK. It was pretty unique and hard to believe that was our house."

During the rescue, a diver had to jump into the floodwaters. When the Borgs returned to their home they discovered the diver's California license was sitting in the foyer. It must have fallen out when he jumped in.