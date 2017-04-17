She and Kevin Lemna, a man from nearby Enderlin, N.D., had talked about building a house together with a shop for his Chevy Silverado and a barn for her horses, she said.

He even jokingly proposed marriage a few months after they'd met, she said. "I totally would've said 'yes.' He was just seriously my dream guy."

But the promise ring would be the nearest thing to a wedding ring that she'd get from him.

Kevin was 23 when he died in a rollover crash on April 13 on state Highway 1 about 8 miles south of Pekin. His family has scheduled visitation for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Armstrong Funeral Home and a funeral at 10:30 a.m. the following day at First Lutheran Church, both in his hometown.

His obituary said he's survived by his dad, Dwight, Enderlin; his mom, Kerry Lee, Sheldon, N.D.; three sisters and two brothers; two grandmothers; and Brook.

"His mom is just heartbroken," Brook said. "That was her baby boy. Whenever his mom needed somebody to vent to or anything, Kevin was always there for his mom."

Living in small towns only about 30 miles apart, Brook and Kevin had known each other for years but never met until August. One day, a friend of hers took her over to Kevin's mom's house to see a pet pig and in comes Kevin. It turns out Kevin is the friend's nephew, though he's younger than his aunt.

He impressed her with his kindness, Brook said. Once, when they were on a date in Fargo, he saw a homeless man in a wheelchair, she said, and "Kevin was, like, 'I'm going to give him $20. He looks like he needs it more than I do. So he just gave that $20 and said, 'Have a blessed day.' "

When they fought, as couples will do, she said, he never tried to win. "He'd be like, 'Baaabe, I don't want to fight with you. I love you.'"

They saw each other frequently, every day at one point, even though their homes weren't close.

Brook, who works at a day care in Valley City, lives in Oriska with her mom. Kevin, a roofer, lived in Enderlin with his paternal grandmother. He thought about moving out but was too worried about his grandmother, Brook said.

Kevin won over Brook's mom, too, even though mom wasn't yet ready to give in to his pleas to let him spend the night.

"There, seriously, has never been a guy in my life where she had just fallen in love with his personality," Brook said. "But who couldn't. Everybody loved Kevin. There was not a reason not to."

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash that took his life, and Brook said she doesn't know much about it. The patrol said that at around 6 a.m. April 13, Lemna was in a pickup with Jordan Borland, 27, Michigan, N.D., at the wheel when the driver "failed to negotiate a curve." Kevin died at the scene and the driver was taken to Nelson County Health System in McVille, N.D. Neither wore seatbelts.

The day of the crash, Brook said Kevin didn't have his phone on, which she thought odd because they talked frequently when awake. Then one of his sisters told her what happened, she said.

"I dropped my phone and walked outside of my work," she said. "I thought somebody, seriously, was pulling a late April Fools' joke on me or something like that. I just lost it. I felt so lost in that moment. Still am lost, still very lost."