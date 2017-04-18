The case filed by Staff Sgt. Amber Ishmael of Rapid City was taken all the way to the U.S. Department of Justice, which announced a settlement agreement this week with BioFusion Health Products Inc., where Ishmael worked as a receptionist.

BioFusion will pay Ishmael $3,000 in back pay under the agreement.

The Rapid City company failed to hire Ishmael back after she was deployed to attend Airmen Leadership School, a professional military education training associated with the Air National Guard.

In a complaint against the company, officials claimed Ishmael's military service was a "motivating factor in BioFusion's decisions to deny her request for reemployment and to terminate her employment."

Members of the military are protected in such situations by the federal Uniformed Service Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, which the Justice Department said in a statement it gives "high priority" to enforcing.

Assisting in the case was the U.S. attorney's office in South Dakota.

South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler said about the case, "Members of our Air National Guard must frequently sacrifice time away from their families and civilian jobs in service to our country. When military obligations require servicemembers to be absent from their jobs, their employment rights must be protected. The Civil Rights Section at the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota is committed to protecting those rights. This settlement agreement demonstrates that when employers disregard their obligations under USERRA, our office will hold them accountable for their violations."

The case, however, had dragged on for months as an initial investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor failed to reach an agreement. The complaint was then forward to the federal Justice Department.

Ishmael has been in the Air National Guard since 2010.