Williams County picks next sheriff

Kvande will become Williams County Sheriff on July 2, after Busching retires, and remain in that role until running for election next year.

County commissioners heard a number of people speak in support of Kvande, including newly-appointed Williston Police Chief David Peterson and Busching.

The outgoing sheriff of 18 years announced his upcoming retirement earlier this month, recommending that commissioners appoint Kvande as his replacement.

Kvande, 39, a native of Williston, began working in law enforcement in 1998, when he was hired as a corrections officer at the Williams County Sheriff's Office.

He moved up through the ranks, eventually earning a promotion to chief deputy in 2011.

Support came in from the head of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, sheriff's office employees — who attributed the department's high morale to Kvande — and the state Sheriff's Association, according to the board.

"You hire the best candidate that's in front of you, and he was by far the best candidate, and the only candidate," Commission Chairman David Montgomery said.