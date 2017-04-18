ND Legislature updates Good Samaritan law for drug overdose situations

The Senate unanimously passed House Bill 1269 Tuesday, April 18, marking its final step before going to Gov. Doug Burgum. It says a person is immune from prosecution for drug possession charges if they, "in good faith," seek medical assistance for someone overdosing on drugs.

The bill eliminates the requirement that the person receiving immunity cooperate with law enforcement but says they must remain on scene until help arrives and cooperate with the medical treatment of the person who overdoses. It also clarifies that a person could avoid charges for "sharing" drugs "among those present."

Fargo defense attorney Brian Toay said the current law is too broad.

"If you and your friends get together and one guy has some drugs and shares it with a friend, they're considered a seller," he said. "So they're not granted immunity in that circumstance."

Toay said there was also some uncertainty about what it meant to cooperate with law enforcement under current law and whether that would include allowing a police search. He said many people know about the law, but they also recognize its limitations.

"And that's why they're not using it," Toay said.

Aaron Birst, executive director of the North Dakota State's Attorneys' Association, said they want people to seek medical help for overdoses rather than worry about criminal charges.

"This will give them some assurances that a prosecutor is not interested in going after them criminally," he said, adding that it's "narrowly tailored to help those people who are actually trying to get their friend help as opposed to just somebody who's profiting from drug sells and then walks away."

The bill removes the limit on the number of people who may be immune for any one occurrence, which current law sets at three. It also clarifies that the person must be in a "condition a layperson would reasonably believe to be a drug overdose requiring immediate medical assistance."

The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Christopher Olson, R-West Fargo, said the law is another tool to respond to the surge of opioid overdoses in North Dakota.

"We want to save a life," he said.