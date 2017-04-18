Kyle Thompson, 30, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty at his initial appearances to carrying a concealed weapon, simple assault and possession of marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

Bismarck Municipal Court Judge William Severin sentenced him to two days in jail for the simple assault charge. He received a deferred imposition of sentence from South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick on the weapon and meth paraphernalia charges, meaning if he stays out of trouble for a year the cases will be dismissed.

The Bismarck Police Department reported that officers pulled Thompson's vehicle over around 6 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported he was hitting a 21-year-old woman in the car. Police searched the vehicle and found a handgun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console, as well as a rifle in the backseat. Police also found a zipper pouch containing syringes, spoons, a grinder and a glass smoking device with residue.

In court Monday afternoon, Thompson claimed all of the items in the car as his own.

He told the judge that he has been having issues with his girlfriend since his sister died in a car accident two weeks ago. An army veteran who served three tours overseas, including in Afghanistan, Thompson said he had previously struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and got three DUIs while stationed in New York. Thompson said he has carried a gun since the incident with the protesters.

After listening to Thompson's story, Romanick also ordered him to seek addiction treatment evaluation and make contact with Veteran's Affairs for potential counseling.

Thompson is the security worker who got into a conflict with protesters as he drove down N.D. Highway 1806 towards the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camps on Oct. 27 to take photos of burning equipment. Thompson was disguised as a protester and carried a loaded assault rifle and handgun in an unmarked truck, Bureau of Criminal Investigations Special Agent Scott Betz testified in court last month.

Two protesters allegedly rammed their cars into Thompson's to get him off the road, where the protesters said he was endangering people. There was also a confrontation in the water, during which Thompson held an AR-15 rifle and some protesters allegedly threatened him with knives.

Police determined Thompson was the victim in the protest-related case. Three people — Brennon Nastacio, Israel Hernandez and Mike Fasig — have been charged with endangering and terrorizing him. The men maintain their innocence.