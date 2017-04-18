"We're going to try to stop the oil from flowing," Archambault said. "We're going to build awareness about the investors, the lenders, the banks, the financial institutions who fund projects like this and who fund companies like Energy Transfer Partners."

Archambault spoke as part of a panel discussion on indigenous environmental justice in the UND School of Law building. The presentation, which also included remarks from Dean DePountis, the tribe's attorney, and Scott Davis, executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, was held as part of the first day of events in the annual Time Out Week, a campus series devoted to educational programming hosted by the university's Indian Studies Association.

Archambault, who rose to prominence as the pipeline issue drew thousands of protesters and international attention, said the tribe would oppose the pipeline in court while encouraging its financial backers to divest from the estimated $3.8 billion infrastructure project. Energy Transfer Partners, the parent company of the entity building the pipeline, intends to begin moving oil through the line May 14, according to regulatory filings submitted last week.

Archambault said the pipeline represented a continuation of heavy tolls historically enacted against the tribal nations of the Great Plains.