Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Reports: Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

    By Reuters Media Today at 6:21 a.m.
    FILE PHOTO - Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez and defense attorney Charles Rankin wait in the courtroom during the jury deliberation in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/CJ Gunther/Pool/File Photo

    Former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found dead in an apparent suicide in a jail cell in Massachusetts early on Wednesday morning, media reported.

    Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his jail cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts at about 3:05 a.m. local time, CNN reported, citing a statement from the state's department of correction.

    Explore related topics:NewsAaron HernandezCrimecourts
    Advertisement