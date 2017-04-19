Reports: Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell
Former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found dead in an apparent suicide in a jail cell in Massachusetts early on Wednesday morning, media reported.
Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his jail cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts at about 3:05 a.m. local time, CNN reported, citing a statement from the state's department of correction.