Efforts to repeal North Dakota parking meter ban fall short

Lawmakers pointed out a standalone parking meter bill failed overwhelmingly in the House just last week. One legislator called them an "indirect tax."

Sen. Gary Lee, R-Casselton, who chaired the conference committee on the DOT budget bill, said the parking meter provision would have been "problematic" for the overall bill.

The parking meter ban was put in place through an initiated measure in 1949, but the Legislature repealed it two years later. Voters reversed that decision in 1952, according to a legislative memo.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney supported repealing the parking meter ban in previous written testimony submitted to lawmakers, arguing the devices would help boost business in the city's downtown.

In a statement, Gov. Doug Burgum said he was "disappointed that we've missed an overdue opportunity to restore a small, missing piece of local control to political subdivisions and that we'll continue to be the only state in the nation denying cities a tool that helps support locally owned retailers and boosts economic activity in core business districts."