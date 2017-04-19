$825K approved for ND human trafficking victims

The House cited budget shortfalls when it cut funding earlier this session to $250,000, one-fourth the amount requested by the Attorney General's Office.

The programs, established with $1.25 million by the 2015 Legislature, served 79 human trafficking victims last year, including 26 minors.

A conference committee of House and Senate members amended the bill to add up to $700,000 in law enforcement funds that had not been spent from 2015-17 oil impact grants. The bill, which is Senate Bill 2203, also includes $125,000 from the general fund, for a total of $825,000.

The Senate voted 45-0 Wednesday, April 19, to approve the bill, and the House later approved it in an 85-6 vote.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, said the funds will support ongoing investigations and continue providing services for victims, including emergency housing.

Rep. Tom Kading, R-Fargo, said the $700,000 in funding from the 2015 session would have been spent on equipment on other expenses, but legislators agreed the money would be carried forward.

Christina Sambor, chairwoman of the state's anti-human trafficking task force, said the state funding is vital for the programs to continue.

"It's really necessary that we not lose all the progress we've made," Sambor said.

The bill still needs a signature from Gov. Doug Burgum.