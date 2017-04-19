The B-52H was deployed to Andersen AFB from Minot AFB as part of the Department of Defense's Continuous Bomber Presence mission in the Pacific.

On May 19, 2016, at about 8:32 a.m. Chamorro Standard Time (ChST), a B-52H assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron of the 5th Bomb Wing at Andersen AFB left the runway during a high-speed, heavy-weight aborted takeoff during a routine training mission. The aircraft sustained total damage with a loss valued at $112 million.

One aircrew member was treated for minor injuries consistent with ground egress. The incident did not result in fatalities or damage to private property.

The Accident Investigation Board found that the cause of the mishap was the pilot analyzed visual bird activity and perceived cockpit indications as a loss of symmetric thrust required to safely attain flight, and subsequently applied abort procedures. Drag chute failure on deployment and exceeding brake-energy limits substantially contributed to the mishap, the report stated.