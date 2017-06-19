Man pulled from Sargent County slough in intensive care

William VanderVoort was swimming in the Kraft Slough, which is 10 miles northwest of Cogswell.

His friends called 911 after 6 p.m. on Sunday when they lost VanderVoort in the water.

VanderVoort’s friends say he was under water for at least 20 minutes.

The sheriff's office says the slough is 8 to 10 feet deep.

VanderVoort was recovered from the water by rescue crews.

He was taken to the Oakes Hospital, and then transported to Sanford in Fargo.

The Sargent County Sheriff, Travis Paeper, spoke to the victim’s family this morning and they told him VanderVoort is currently in intensive care.

The sheriff said foul play is not suspected and a medical condition may have initiated the incident.