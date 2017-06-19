Hearing in Rodriguez death penalty appeal set for this week

The hearing, which could last seven days, will focus on several points, including whether Sjodin was sexually assaulted and whether she died from wounds to her throat. The defense maintains both points influenced the jury in the death penalty phase of Rodriguez's trial.

Rodriguez, 64, of Crookston, Minn., was sentenced to death in 2006 for the 2003 kidnapping, rape and murder of Sjodin, a University of North Dakota student abducted in Grand Forks.

In 2011, attorneys filed a habeas corpus motion, arguing that Rodriguez is mentally disabled and was insane at the time of the crime, making him ineligible for the death penalty.

A defense motion that sought to compel former prosecutors to testify under oath about whether they knowingly presented or failed to correct false testimony was resolved in late March. The court record did not indicate how issues raised in the defense motion were resolved, but the motion was withdrawn.

As a result, Drew Wrigley, former North Dakota lieutenant governor and the lead prosecutor during Rodriguez's trial, will not have to testify as part of the evidentiary hearing.

The hearing marks yet another chapter in the case of Rodriguez, who's been on death row for 11 years. He's among the 76 federal inmates sentenced to death since the sentence was reinstated in 1988 after a 16-year moratorium, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit group in Washington, D.C.

Of those 76 federal inmates, only three have been executed since 1988, and eleven have been removed from death row. The three executed were Timothy McVeigh in 2001 for the Oklahoma City bombing, Juan Raul Garza for murder and drug trafficking in 2001, and Louis Jones for kidnapping, rape and murder in 2003, according to the center.

Franklin Zimring, a law professor at University of California, Berkeley, said the process of executing an inmate is generally much quicker at the federal level than the state level. However, different barriers can "almost endlessly delay the punishment process."

Zimring said because of these delays, execution is the third-leading cause of death for inmates on death row in California, after suicide and natural causes.

"But it isn't just California, and it isn't just the federal system," Zimring said, noting that inmates have died before their executions throughout the U.S.

Zimring said it's difficult to know how long an inmate may live on death row, but health care is a major factor. "The astonishing thing about prison and death rows, particularly in the federal system, I think medical care received is better than if those folks weren't there," he said.

A second evidentiary hearing in Rodriguez's appeal is set to start Dec. 12. That hearing is expected to last seven days and will address mental health issues.