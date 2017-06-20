ND sailor aboard USS Fitzgerald when it was struck

Grant Friesz is a Fire Control Technician Third Class with the U.S. Navy and was part of the crew of the ship. He joined the crew in April, according to public records provided by the Navy.

Friesz was able to escape harm. Seven sailors were killed in the collision and several more, including the ship’s commander, were injured.

Friesz’s mother, Kari Donner, said she wasn’t able to speak about crash.

The ship was struck on the starboard side and the impact created a hole below the waterline. Several compartments flooded, including a machine room and sleeping quarters for crew members.

At a news conference Sunday, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin said that several investigations by the Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard were starting to better understand what happened.

He said the work by the sailors prevented a far worse situation.

“The crew's response was swift and effective, and I want to point out — as we stand by the ship — how proud I am of them,” Aucoin said. “Heroic efforts prevented the flooding from catastrophically spreading which could have caused the ship to founder or sink. It could have been much worse.”

The Navy released the names of those killed in the incident on Sunday. They were:

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, Palmyra, Virginia

Yeoman Third Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, San Diego

Sonar Technician Third Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, Oakville, Connecticut

Gunner's Mate Second Class Noe Hernandez, 26, Weslaco, Texas

Fire Controlman Second Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, Chula Vista, California

Personnel Specialist First Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, Halethorpe, Maryland

Fire Controlman First Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, Elyria, Ohio

According to Navy records, Friesz enlisted in July 2015 and in addition to basic training, has attended training at the Center for Surface Combat Support Unit in Great Lakes, Illinois, and the Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center in Point Loma, California.