South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced Glen Lovgren, 49, of Bismarck, to serve five years in prison followed by three years of probation for the two Class C felony counts of terrorizing.

In court, Lovgren said he remembered little of the Aug. 8 incident, in which he falsely reported to police that he was holding hostages at a house. "I don't remember too much of that night," said Lovgren, who had a blood alcohol content of .193.

A police affidavit filed in his case said officers arrived at that house and found no hostages. They tracked his cell phone to a softball complex across the street. Lovgren jumped from behind a trash can, hands wrapped in a T-shirt in a shooting position, according to the affidavit. Officers thought he was putting them in an "ambush-type" situation and three officers shot him, causing non-fatal wounds.

Lovgren was involved in a similar situation in 2011, in which he drunkenly told police he was holding hostages in a trailer. When cops arrived, he walked out of the trailer with a rifle, which he refused to put down. Police shot him then. He was on parole for that crime and had absconded from a halfway house when the 2016 incident occurred.