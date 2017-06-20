ND man shot by police in two incidents admits terrorizing plea
BISMARCK --- The man who told police he had hostages and was shot by officers for the second time in five years pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon.
South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced Glen Lovgren, 49, of Bismarck, to serve five years in prison followed by three years of probation for the two Class C felony counts of terrorizing.
In court, Lovgren said he remembered little of the Aug. 8 incident, in which he falsely reported to police that he was holding hostages at a house. "I don't remember too much of that night," said Lovgren, who had a blood alcohol content of .193.
A police affidavit filed in his case said officers arrived at that house and found no hostages. They tracked his cell phone to a softball complex across the street. Lovgren jumped from behind a trash can, hands wrapped in a T-shirt in a shooting position, according to the affidavit. Officers thought he was putting them in an "ambush-type" situation and three officers shot him, causing non-fatal wounds.
Lovgren was involved in a similar situation in 2011, in which he drunkenly told police he was holding hostages in a trailer. When cops arrived, he walked out of the trailer with a rifle, which he refused to put down. Police shot him then. He was on parole for that crime and had absconded from a halfway house when the 2016 incident occurred.