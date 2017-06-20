Klein heard additional testimony from DSUF receiver Sean Smith, and two creditors who are involved with the case.

Parrell D. Grossman, attorney for the North Dakota attorney general, announced Monday that an agreement had been reached through mediation with the three largest creditors to pay them slightly more than $6.3 million.

The foundation must come up with $4.2 million to replenish the restricted donor funds that will be used to pay off creditors as part of Monday's agreement. Smith said the money could be raised with remaining foundation non-cash assets. Those assets include $45,000 to $48,000 for a house the foundation sold to a family in Beulah, N.D. and mineral interests that were given to the foundation.

In 2005, those mineral interests were worth about $372,000. They were worth an estimated $2.3 million as of 2013. It was not clear what percentage of those mineral interests are restricted and unrestricted.

Mark Hanson, another attorney for the attorney general, estimated that nearly $2 million of that amount was unrestricted, but Smith believed about 40 to 50 percent of the mineral interests were restricted.

The other roughly $2 million would come through sales of other non-restricted assets.

Shel Thompson, a creditor in the case, said he has a contract with Blue Hawk Square LLC that entitles him to Blue Hawk Square. He said that supersedes an agreement reached between 1st International Bank and Trust and the Dickinson State University Foundation. He put a letter into court record to the judge that is printed on today's opinion page in The Press.

Thompson believes there is more to the case than what the court considered this week and questioned the legality of loans for Blue Hawk Square and whether foreclosures were properly taken care of.

Granville "Beaver" Brinkman, another creditor in the case and the developer of multiple projects in Dickinson, said his company, New Care Management, was hired by the foundation to do a feasibility study, among other work to prepare for Blue Hawk Square. He claims the foundation was supposed to pay him $150,000 for his services, but it was not paid in full.

However, Hanson said there was not a written, signed contract between the foundation and Brinkman, so therefore he is not owed the money. Brinkman said there was not a contract because he was close friends with Kevin Thompson, the former DSUF board president. Brinkman said they had a verbal agreement and that it was mentioned in a foundation board meeting.

Hanson will have two weeks to submit a summation of the case, along with facts and findings. Those who presented during the proceeding also have an opportunity to submit a summation of their comments, but no new evidence will be permitted.

Klein will then review those summations before presenting them to Southwest District Judge William Herauf, who will make a final decision at a later time.