City leaders want to hire a new chief before deciding if a citizen review board would work and what it would look like.

The City Commission took the first step toward new leadership Monday night, June 19, when it approved an updated job description for the police chief. The city will begin accepting applications Thursday, June 22, and will take submissions through July 31.

City Commissioner Craig Stromme, who holds the Police Department portfolio, said last week he had already begun hearing from law enforcement officers in the area who might be interested in leading the department.

In April, a city operations assessment of the Police Department revealed that some in the department thought the agency was "the laughing stock of law enforcement in the state," which led to Police Chief Keith Schroeder and Capt. John Barnett being suspended and ultimately signing separation agreements.

Stromme said the city needs to find someone who can effectively lead all 16 people on staff with integrity.

"It's a tough job with a lot of responsibility," he said.

Mayor Dick Johnson said when the application period closes, the commission will put together a committee to review applicants and then suggest finalists to the commission for a vote.

Johnson said he's open to candidates from Devils Lake and from outside the area as long as they're well-qualified.

Stromme and Johnson said they are happy with the performance of interim Police Chief James Frank, who has told the city he is not interested in being in charge long term.

A civilian review board to oversee the department was recently suggested by a resident.

"It's worth looking into," Johnson said.

Johnson and Stromme said they'd like to hire the new chief before considering a review board, to involve them in the process.

Stromme said he's been reaching out to experts on civilian review boards for guidance on forming a review board and determining if it could be helpful.

The National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement has outlined three basic categories of civilian oversight models: an investigation-focused model, a review-focused model and an auditor/monitor-focused model.