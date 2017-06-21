Dustin Dewayne Berry, 25, was arrested near the Grand Forks airport June 16 after an overnight chase with police that involved speeds above 100 miles per hour and a standoff lasting about five hours.

Berry was moved Tuesday night from the hospital to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, Lt. Gary Grove with the sheriff's office said.

Berry allegedly ditched his truck after leading officers from multiple agencies around the Grand Forks area and barricaded himself in a residence in the 1600 block of 17th Ave. N.E. about 5:30 a.m. June 16. Grand Forks SWAT and bomb squad teams converged on the scene. He was brought into custody about 1:30 p.m. after suffering from "self-inflicted" wounds, which officials said were not from a firearm.

A 20-year-old Grand Forks woman, Sheyanne Brittz Feist, was arrested at Berry's abandoned truck.

Charges pending against Berry likely will include unauthorized use of of a vehicle, fleeing and reckless driving, the sheriff's office said.

Berry has yet to be charged, according to court filings. He does have an outstanding warrant in Ramsey County for a probation violation stemming from a methamphetamine delivery conviction in 2016.

Feist also has not been charged in Grand Forks County. She no longer is in the county jail, records show.